Big news for the Premier League football fans around the world. While the 2017-18 season is set to start next month, fans do not need to wait any longer to try their hands at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Yes, we mean, you can start playing right away.

Read: The 2017-18 Premier League fixtures

The fantasy football game is back this Monday July 10. Yes, that means you can play with Wayne Rooney as an Everton player, Romelu Lukaku as a Manchester United....and not quite John Terry.

The Chelsea legend's well... signed for Aston Villa who play in the second tier -- the Championships.

Nevertheless, we will reveal the prices of the players. You have a lot of time on hand now to make the best bargain.

The player price list (Top stars)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur): £9.5m

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): £9m

Joe Allen (Stoke City): £5.5m

Forwards