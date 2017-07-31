With the release of Star Wars The Last Jedi getting nearer, the Internet is flooded with information related to the characters, storyline and the upcoming trailer.

New plot rumours suggest Jakku Scavenger Rey has three Jedi powers and it will be explored in the upcoming movie. According to the latest buzz, the highly Force-sensitive scavenger will realise her abilities during training under Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

"The new confirmed powers are labelled as Dash Strike, Mind Trick, and Insight. Reportedly, the description of each of these powers conveys an evolution in Rey's abilities as she undergoes training from Luke himself," stated a fansite called Star Wars Theory.

Also read The Last Jedi LEAKED trailer details, BTS images

Check out the short description on each of the powers below:

The Dash Strike is described as an aggressive forward charge with her lightsaber held high, knocking back any enemies caught in her path. Mind Trick causes enemies to become disoriented and confused rendering them temporarily incapacitated. Insight is more of a focus power that has the effect of revealing any new enemies in her surrounding area.

The fansite also released several LEAKED images of toy figures featuring the characters of The Last Jedi. The images feature Supreme Leader Snoke, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, General Hux, Finn, Rose TIco, Chewbacca and other characters.

Meanwhile, scene descriptions of the upcoming promo of Star Wars: Episode VIII were also leaked online. According to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, the official footage will feature new shots of Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren.

Here are the leaked scene descriptions of The Last Jedi:

A shot of Kylo Ren in front of the First Order banner with his helmet off

A wide shot of Luke sitting inside a cave by himself next to a fire

A glimpse of Rey partially coming out of the water

Finn and Rose inside a speeder under a stone bridge

Hux and Kylo next to each other looking frightened

Watch the teaser trailer of Star Wars The Last Jedi below: