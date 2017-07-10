Star Wars fans are desperately waiting for the first full-length trailer of Episode VIII-The Last Jedi and speculations suggest it may not be released in the near future.

Initial rumours suggested the official footage could be screened at the upcoming D-23 EXPO, to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. There was also a buzz that the promotional video might be rolled out during San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2017.

But Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that they will not have a greater presence at the SDCC this year. They have also revealed that there will be no special panel for the upcoming science fiction film.

The franchise fans cannot even expect the footage at Disney's own convention mainly as behind-the-scene video or a sizzle reel will be released at the event instead of The Last Jedi trailer, according to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh.

The You Tuber also shared some of the leaked scene descriptions of the footage. "There is an extended shot of Luke [Skywalker] inside the tree and Luke's hand turning one of the pages in the old Jedi books," he said in his You Tube video.

Zeroh said the official footage will also feature orbs floating around Rey's head inside a cave, which glows in a bluish tint. "Distant shot of the [Millennium] Falcon taking off to Ahch To preparing for a battle and a wide shot of the island similar to the teaser expect with a raincloud at the background with lightening will be featured in the trailer," he added.

The Star Wars theorist even claimed that Star Wars VIII will feature a tribute for late actress Carrie Fisher towards the end of the movie. "John Williams did a mini score for the special sequence, which will be featured when the credits start rolling," he said in a video.