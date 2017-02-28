Star Wars film-maker JJ Abrams and Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stoked the curiosity of fans by teasing Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Soon, the internet started flooding with fan theories and plot rumours on the science fiction film. The latest one revolves around new villain Kylo Ren and his efforts to become the Sith Lord.

While Abrams stated that Mark Hamill will surely win an Oscar for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the upcoming science fiction film, Iger revealed that the movie is a great chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga. So, the followers of the science fiction film series started speculating about the return of Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader and how it will change the life of Kylo Ren.

Speculations are rife that Hayden Christensen's character will never let his grandson turn to the dark side. In order to make sure that Adam Driver's character does not follow in Darth Vader's footsteps, the iconic character will appear as a force ghost and explain why he should return to the light side.

The former Jedi Knight will give a demo of three different stages of his life in a bid to explain how he was seduced by the dark side to become the Sith Lord. At first, he might appear in his original form and then he might show his transformation to the dark side with a hood and metal scraps on his face.

Lastly, Hayden Christensen's character could appear in front of Kylo Ren as Darth Vader and sensitivise him to the immense possibilities of the light side, according to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh.

Meanwhile, the latest trilogy of Star Wars novelisation also hints at the fate of Adam Driver's character and explains why he will never be a Sith Lord in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. According to the novel, he is purposely turning a blind eye to the fact that Anakin Skywalker returned to the light side in the end.

Rogue One Novel further explained how the villain realised his own nature after killing his father, which read: "Stunned by his own action, Kylo Ren fell to his knees. Following through on the act ought to have made him stronger, a part of him believed. Instead, he found himself weakened."