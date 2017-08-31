As the franchise fans are eagerly waiting for a new footage of Star Wars The Last Jedi on Force Friday (September 1), new details about the movie have made its way online.
Apart from the leaked scene descriptions of forceback vision sequences, details on the First Order Judicial troopers are also shared online. The new troopers are described as powerful fighters with an ultimate power to punish the traits.
"The First Order can only operate effectively with the absolute loyalty of its followers. Should any soldier be found guilty of treason, it is up to this special branch of Stormtroopers to dispense final justice," read the character description of First Order Judicial troopers appeared on Reddit.
The brand new troopers are featured in some of the behind-the-scene photos and one of them hints at the demise of Finn. According to a fansite called Star Wars News Net, a man is brought to his knees in front of the Judicials and he is wearing costumes that are very similar to the outfits of Finn.
"If this is slated to be Finn, it looks like the First Order probably captured him when he went undercover, found guilty of treason, and sentenced to execution. In the BTS reel we see a shot of Finn in a jail cell and you can see that Rose is there too, on the left of the cameraman," stated the website.
Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh shared leaked scene descriptions of the forceback vision sequences from The Last Jedi. Check out the details below:
- Rey is seen saying goodbye to whom we assume is her father and going on a ship with her mom. You don't really see anything specific about the mom. The man you think is her dad is wearing a rebel pilot uniform like Luke wore in Star Wars.
- Rey sees a stone hallway with a young boy standing at the end of it. The hallways explode as the Knights of Ren destroy it (sounds of murder). The same boy is crying and some echoed screams can be heard from behind.
- Kylo Ren comes into the scene. Briefly Snoke is seen in the flashback. One of the forceback vision sequences is of Luke. He is meditating at one point of time in the film and he is on Tatooine, hearing the words of Obi Wan giving the twisted and evil speech.
- Luke sees the funeral where he burnt his father. We can then see construction of the temple with Leia holding a baby, a few happy moments with the young Ben. Then the attack on his temple. Old Luke is shown visibly disturbed but he continues his meditation.
- You see a younger Luke angry. Seeing the temple, he sets fire to it himself. He gives something to R2 before leaving. We see an X Wing flying towards Ahch To. Then somewhat a younger Luke walking up the steps like Rey did.
- The final flashback is from Kylo Ren. He is seen in his private quarters, similar to The Force Awakens, talking to the Vader's helmet. You see himself with Han as a young boy sitting in the co-pilot seat of the Falcon. Han has a couple of lines but you don't see his face, just Ben looking up towards the pilot seat.
- "Don't tell your mother," Han says when he motions for Ben to try piloting. You then hear Han's lines from The Force Awakens. "Come back we miss you," as it shows Han touching Kylo's face.