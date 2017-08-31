As the franchise fans are eagerly waiting for a new footage of Star Wars The Last Jedi on Force Friday (September 1), new details about the movie have made its way online.

Apart from the leaked scene descriptions of forceback vision sequences, details on the First Order Judicial troopers are also shared online. The new troopers are described as powerful fighters with an ultimate power to punish the traits.

"The First Order can only operate effectively with the absolute loyalty of its followers. Should any soldier be found guilty of treason, it is up to this special branch of Stormtroopers to dispense final justice," read the character description of First Order Judicial troopers appeared on Reddit.

The brand new troopers are featured in some of the behind-the-scene photos and one of them hints at the demise of Finn. According to a fansite called Star Wars News Net, a man is brought to his knees in front of the Judicials and he is wearing costumes that are very similar to the outfits of Finn.

"If this is slated to be Finn, it looks like the First Order probably captured him when he went undercover, found guilty of treason, and sentenced to execution. In the BTS reel we see a shot of Finn in a jail cell and you can see that Rose is there too, on the left of the cameraman," stated the website.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh shared leaked scene descriptions of the forceback vision sequences from The Last Jedi. Check out the details below: