Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi has seen some major leaks this week. Along with some new details about Supreme Leader Snoke, scene descriptions of the first full-length trailer have also leaked online.

New plot details of the upcoming science fiction film teases a scene between the mysterious leader of the First Order and the former head of the First Order's Starkiller Base, General Hux. The information confirms the much-discussed speculation about the demise of Domhnall Gleeson's character.

Snoke was really disappointed with Hux and leaked plot details indicate that he could kill the General in the upcoming film. According to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, a scene between Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson was shot at Pinewood studios recently.

"Close up shots of Snoke was shot at Pinewood [Studios] and the eyes for the Snoke suit were puppeteered. The Snoke suit was very difficult to operate and there was one sequence shot at Pinewood which had the suit/puppet of Snoke walking toward Gleeson [General Hux] as if he was going to kill him," Zeroh said on his YouTube channel.

The theorist also shared some new details about the upcoming trailer of Star Wars VIII. "A surprising sequence of what appears to be Luke Skywalker walking toward the [Millennium] Falcon. Two shots of Luke talking on screen that will give a huge relief to fans, to see how Hamill delivers the new Skywalker," he said quoting 4Chan.

Zeroh even stated that a close up shot of Rey, which was featured in the first teaser, will be shown from a different angle. According to him, the footage will also include a new type of TIE fighter and several action shots of Kylo Ren.

Meanwhile, cast member Adam Driver hinted at the new rules that are going to be introduced in The Last Jedi. "[Johnson] created new rules for the Star Wars universe and balanced the familiar and unfamiliar very adeptly while respecting that his audience can handle ambiguity," the actor told Huffington Post.

Watch the first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi below: