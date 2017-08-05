A new trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is something that the franchise fans are desperately waiting for. As of now, internet rumour mills have just offered tidbits of information about the footage through LEAKED details.

Although there are several speculations doing the rounds that the promo will be released by the end of this month, Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to confirm it. If fan theories are to be believed, a new video of the upcoming movie will be rolled out any time after August 15.

A Star Wars theorist named Mike Zeroh claimed that a trailer of Episode VIII is due for release some time in this month. According to him, new details about the footage have made its way online and it hints at a new theme for Luke Skywalker.

Check out the leaked scene descriptions of The Last Jedi trailer:

The John Williams track used for the promo contains a piece of Luke Skywalker's new theme.

A wide shot of Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo crossing her arms on the bridge of a resistance bomber

Luke Skywalker on a cliff with his cloak blowing in the wind as he holds his walking stick in his right hand

Finn and Poe Dameron walking with BB 8 with Finn appearing to be weak

A back shot of Kylo Ren wearing his Darth Vader cape with the helmet in his hand

The franchise fans were also treated with the new looks of characters in Star Wars VIII. The leaked photos feature the lead cast members, including Mark Hamill and Adam Driver, in their costumes. The images were taken for a new line of Hasbro toys.

Meanwhile, cast member John Boyega shared some new details about former stormtrooper Finn and the various challenges faced by him in The Last Jedi. The actor revealed that there will be a lot of chasing in the movie and there is a mission that he needs to complete.

"Well, it's like imagine you work at McDonald's. You push your manager into a chute compactor and then a year later you decide to go back dressed as one of the colleagues. It's not the best situation. That isn't necessarily something that doesn't come without a fight and it's something that he's gonna have to face for himself," the cast member said in an interview with IGN.

The actor also dished about his undercover operation in Star Wars VIII. "I always wanted to go undercover. Star Wars undercover is different because you wear a hat and all of a sudden no one recognizes you. ... I'd be thinking to myself walking in one of those scenes, isn't anyone gonna go, 'Wait, isn't that Finn?' Do you know what I mean? But such is the magic of Star Wars. It's fun. It's fun to do. It's cool," he said.

Boyega even revealed that General Leia Organa will be getting an amazing send off in The Last Jedi. "We really enjoyed each other's company. I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that ... [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way," he said during his appearance in Popcorn with Peter Travers.