Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi has been hit by yet another major online leak. This time around the franchise, fans are not just treated with the first look of new characters, but scene descriptions on the full-length trailer and sizzle reel are also shared with them.

The character details were leaked online by a reddit user and it features a set of Lego toys based on the upcoming science fiction film. Apart from the new ships and vehicles, a miniature figure of highly Force-sensitive Jakku scavenger Rey and an Elite Praetorian Guard are included in the toy set.

Another leaked image featured Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma and a First Order Stormtrooper in action. It also showed Supreme Leader Snoke and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. The details of the Tabletop Pinball game were posted on the online store of Walmart.

Check out the details of the toy below (via fansite Star Wars News Net):

The Star Wars the Last Jedi Tabletop Pinball Game features electronic lights, sound effects and LCD scoring. Launch your ball into action and watch the ball as it ricochets off the bumpers and obstacles. Rack up as many points as you can on the LCD scoreboard. Play alone or challenge your friends to see who will get the highest score.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that a behind-the-scene footage (BTS) will be released on Saturday, July 15, at the D-23 Expo. The convention is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

"The sizzle reel will be shown on July 15 at 10am PST and 1pm EST. The shots within the BTS reel will be behind-the-scenes of upcoming teaser 2 and the final trailer, which is due to release in some point of time in the fall," Zeroh said on his Youtube video.

The theorist even described a few scenes from the upcoming footage and claimed that it will feature Luke Skywalker in action. "A close shot of a batch of crew members fixing Mark Hamill's outfit, an extended shot of Rey charging with her lightsaber, new exterior and interior shots of the Millennium Falcon with the crew setting up R2D2 and Chewbacca will be featured in the footage," he said.