Star Wars: The Last Jedi could begin with a wide shot of Ahch-To featuring Porgs roaming around in the planet when Rey meets Luke Skywalker, according to LEAKED details.

The scene description is featured in the newest Look and Find book for the franchise and it teases the Evacuation of D'Qar in the beginning of the movie. Although the book is not a complete adaptation of the upcoming movie, it includes a few scenes from the film.

"Starkiller Base is vanquished, but Kylo Ren has escaped. Thanks to Rey and her friends, BB-8 brought Luke Skywalker's coordinates back to the Resistance. On their behalf, Rey travels to the planet Ahch-To, hoping to enlist Luke's help. While Rey persuades the last Jedi to join the Resistance, look for these rocky features," read the first scene description.

The second image features an epic space battle between Resistance and the First Order. A fan site called Star Wars News Net claimed that it is the battle over D'Qar, as the image features A-Wing and resistance bombers in action.

"Meanwhile, Poe is busy doing some persuading of his own. He and BB-8 are making runs through the First Order's latest assault fleet to clear the way for the Resistance bomber squadron, headed by ace pilot Paige. BB-8 will keep the coordinates straight. You look out for these First Order ships...," read the second description.

The new images of black series toys featuring Kylo Ren and Finn also made its way online. The images were shared on various social media platforms by eagle-eyed franchise fans.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson along with lead cast members Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley shared tidbits of information about The Last Jedi recently. "I don't want to tip the hat too much, but I will say that the heat is immediately turned up on the Resistance," the filmmaker said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Everybody is put in a pressure cooker right away, and relationships crack and strain under that pressure. That was really interesting to me, the notion of putting this small army under a lot of external pressure and showing some of the results within the Resistance itself," Johnson added.

For Rey, her meeting with the Jedi Master could be disappointing as Ridley teased that her character will have to face a lot of challenges in the upcoming episodes. "I don't think one girl, who he doesn't know, turning up with a lightsaber is gonna make him go, 'Oh, s—, yeah, of course I'll get back into the action," the actress said.

Explaining further, Ridley dished about how her character feels after meeting Luke Skywalker. "Oh my God, this other man that I lost within a couple days was somewhat of a father figure. Now he's gone, and instead I'm with this grumpy guy on an island who doesn't want me here," she said.

In the meantime, Hamill revealed that his character will be feeling guilty for trusting Kylo Ren and making the biggest mistake of his life. "[Luke] made a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the chosen one, so he invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character," the actor said.

"And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That's the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It's that guilt, that feeling that it's his fault, that he didn't detect the darkness in him until it was too late," Hamill added.