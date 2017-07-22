Star Wars fans were loaded with information on Episode VIII-The Last Jedi this week. A behind-the-scene footage, six new character posters, official details about porg creatures from Ahch-To and a new character helped the franchise fans to know more about the science fiction flick.

Lucasfilm and Disney also shared a lot of details about Kylo Ren's TIE fighter as director Rian Johnson dished about the mysterious character known among fans as DJ or Man In Black. The character will be portrayed in the film by Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro.

A synopsis and a new poster of the upcoming movie were also released recently. The cast members, including Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley, even shared tidbits of information about the upcoming sequel of The Force Awakens.

Watch behind-the-scene footage of The Last Jedi below:

In the sizzle reel, Ridley said that the story of Star Wars VIII is "unexpected" and it will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, Hamill asked the fans to prepare for watching some "never-imagined" plot twists.

"Everything is being shifted in an opposite way to what the audience expected after VII. Rian's made Star Wars fresh and new," said John Boyega. For Gwendoline Christie, the upcoming movie is an "ancient story of good against evil" and it is told in a fascinating way with "a real spiritual depth to it."

Here is the synopsis of Star Wars: Episode VIII:

In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Director Rian Johnson even revealed that Benicio del Toro is not playing Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels. So, the much-speculated fan theory has been put on rest. But the creator assured the name DJ stands for something. In an interview with Good Morning America, the filmmaker said that Star Wars VIII revolves around the relationship between Rey and Luke Skywalker.

"It's like a senior citizen coping with uninvited guests," said Hamill when the show host asked him how his character felt after seeing Rey on the island.

The official Star Wars website also released some new details about the characters in The Last Jedi. Check out the details below:

C'ai Threnalli: A skilful fighter pilot of Abednedo descent, C'ai Threnalli flies as Poe Dameron's wingman following the evacuation of D'Qar.

Nien Nunb: A Sullustan pilot who was vital in bringing his people into the Rebellion during the Galactic Civil War, Nien Nunb continues to loyally serve Princess Leia Organa as a member of the Resistance.

Poe Dameron, Resistance Pilot: Now that the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance has escalated into open warfare, Poe shines as a daring squadron leader. Ever brash and foolhardy, his hot shot antics wear the patience of both First Order and Resistance command.

BB-8: Brave and loyal BB-8 continues his service to Poe Dameron, but also is a good friend and resourceful ally to Finn and Rose during their mission to thwart the First Order.

Porgs: Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they're the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets. Given how rarely their island has visitors, their curiosity outweighs any skittishness they may have.

Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter: Reminiscent in the design of the Empire's TIE interceptor and Darth Vader's TIE advanced, Kylo Ren's TIE silencer is an angular fighter equipped with laser cannons and missile launchers. Ren is an expert pilot–thanks to skills passed down from his father–which he puts to use in exploiting his ship's speed and ferocity. There is no other First Order craft like the TIE silencer, and it is an effective tool in Ren's mission to destroy the Resistance.