Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is titled The Last Jedi, is just three months away from its worldwide release. The franchise fans were treated with some exciting news about Jedi Master Luke Skywalker by their favourite cast member Mark Hamill and director Rian Johnson.

The 65-year-old actor teased that an unexpected plot twist is in store for his character in the upcoming science fiction film.

"Luke's changed a lot. It was as shocking for me to read what Rian had written as I am sure it will be for the audience. I was surprised by the way he saw Luke – to hear him say something like, 'It's time for the Jedi to end' – and I wasn't even sure I agreed with it. Being the caretaker of the character I have a possessive attitude towards him, but even though it's not the way I would have gone, the more I got into the work, the more I realized I was wrong," Hamill said in his interview with Empire magazine.

Meanwhile, Johnson said The Last Jedi will reveal the reason for the Jedi Master to be on an island and focus on his relationship with the highly Force-sensitive Jakku scavenger, Rey.