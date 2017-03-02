Star Wars: Episode VIII is surrounded with plot rumours, cast speculations, hidden revelations and a leaked footage. The latest updates on The Last Jedi revolves around the first look of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the introduction of animated character Ezra Bridger.

An on-location video of Hamill has been doing the rounds on the Internet and it shows him meditating on his meditation rock, which is similar to a scene in Episode IV: A New Hope. The leaked footage shows some form of machinery to lift the rock off the ground so that it will look like Skywalker is off the ground in the film.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Mike Zeroh revealed that there are some new tidbits of information related to John Williams. According to him, there will be an insertion of the rescored version of the binary sunset theme for Mark Hamill's character in Star Wars VIII while he is meditating on the rock looking back at his days on Tatooine.

The theorist also believes that The Last Jedi will introduce animated character Ezra Bridger and it will be portrayed by cast member Benicio Del Toro. He stated that there is definitely a reason for Lucasfilm and Disney for keeping the character details a secret.

"Since they brought an animated character from the Star Wars show into Rogue One, it could have been a test to see how the audience react and lot of people loved it. So the live action version of Ezra Bridger could be portrayed by Benicio Del Toro in The Last Jedi," Zeroh said.

Star Wars expert stated that there are lot of similarities between the Puerto Rican actor and the animated character. So he will be a perfect fit for the role in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is set to hit big screens in December.

Here is the leaked footage of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi