With just a few months left for the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, the internet is flooded with leaked footage, on-location stills and rumours on lead characters, such as Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker and General Leia Organa.

Recently, fans of the science fiction film series were treated to the first look of Mark Hamill's character in the upcoming movie through a leaked filming video. Rian Johnson and the team have also hinted at paying tribute to legendary actress Carrie Fisher by announcing their plans for a major re-shoot with extras aged between 16 and 90.

The latest information rumour mill has to offer on Star Wars VIII is related to Han Solo's funeral or memorial that could lead to a space battle between Resistance and The First Order. According to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, the leaked filming footage features a speeder chase sequence and a few new characters, who look like guards.

"It seems to me that this scene may possibly be a funeral shootout scene where everything is going good and great. They are paying their respects to Hansolo or the people that were lost and planets that were destroyed by Starkiller base. Suddenly all hell breaks loose as the footage shows people scattered all over," stated Zeroh.

Meanwhile, another plot speculation on The Last Jedi hints at Kylo Ren's new challenging mission to kill General Hux. The death of Domhnall Gleeson's character was already hinted at the end of The Force Awakens, wherein Supreme Leader Snoke expressed his disappointment after Resistance defeated of The First Order.

Zeroh believes that instead of killing the former head of the Starkiller Base by himself, Andy Serkis' character will order Kylo Ren to kill the General out in the open to test if he could go through such a spontaneous act.

Star Wars: Episode VIII might also focus on Finn and Rey's relationship. Speculations suggest that they may not even see each other in the upcoming film as the last scene of Daisy Ridley's character with the former stormtrooper in The Force Awakens teases a split between the two.

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be released worldwide in December.