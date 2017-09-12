The first full-length trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi could be released in a month's time and it could be the final promotional video for the movie.

For the last two last two months, there were several speculations doing the rounds about the release date of the second teaser and an official full-length footage for the upcoming science fiction film. The franchise fans were initially looking forward to a new video during the D23 Expo, which was held from July 14-16.

When Disney and Lucasfilm surprised the franchise fans with a behind-the-footage of The Last Jedi, there was a buzz that the second teaser for the film will be released by the end of August.

However, a new teaser or the first trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII was not released last month. According to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, Disney and Lucasfilm had a change in plan about the screening of a new footage.

"Initially, they were going to use The Force Awakens teaser/trailer format. It's being said Disney wants to pursue a three-month gap schedule. With a teaser trailer that debut on April 14 and the BTS reel on July 15, the final trailer could be arriving in or around October 14-16," said the theorist.

Zeroh also claimed that Disney might stick to A Rogue One format that had only two official footages, a teaser trailer and a full-length trailer. "Disney did in fact cancelled out trailer B, which was going to be far shorter than teaser one," he added.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson hinted at a new cast member for The Last Jedi. During the promotional activities for the movie in Tokyo, Japan, he revealed that actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a voice role in the film.