What an epic and hilarious start this Easter week saw. Surprising fans all over, Marvel dropped the marvelous teaser trailer of Thor: Ragnarok that features Chris Hemsworth showing off his funny side. Starring Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, the teaser finally revealed why Thor will get a new Hammer in the Avengers: Infinity War.

Following the Thor 3 trailer, Fast and Furious 8 villain, Charlize Theron debut the second trailer of her upcoming action movie, Atomic Blonde. Letting go of her long locks from the Fast 8 movie, Theron's new trailer reveals more about her role in the movie and fans are excited to watch her kick some ass!

After a lot of speculation regarding the trailer and movie made headlines, Star Wars makers finally decided to drop the first trailer of The Last Jedi and leave fans awe-struck!

The week also saw the Transformers makers giving fans a good look at the vicious Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee in the new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer. Aquaman Jason Momoa will be seen in Bad Batch and the second trailer of his movie, releasing before Justice League, released at the beginning of the Easter Weekend.

A number of Netflix Original and Amazon Prime movie trailers also made their way to the internet this week. HBO released The Wizard of Lies featuring Robert De Niro and the trailer of Laura Poitras' documentary Risk, following the Julian Assange story after Wiki Leaks, released this week.

Here's a wrap up of all the new trailers that released in Hollywood this week:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Thor: Ragnarok:

Atomic Blonde:

Transformers: The Last Knight:

The Hitman's Bodyguard:

HBO's The Wizard of Lies:

Risk:

Detroit:

The Bad Batch:

Netflix's Dear White People: