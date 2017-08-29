The first full-length trailer of Star Wars The Last Jedi could be a couple of days away from its release, as speculations are rife that it could be screened by the end of this month.

Ever since Internet rumour mills are spinning with possible release date of the new footage, the franchise fans are desperately waiting for an official announcement from Disney or Lucasfilm about it. But they are yet to confirm the release date.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that Disney is eyeing on August 31 for screening the official footage. According to him, the video will feature several new shots of Kylo Ren, Rey and Luke Skywalker.

Also read The Last Jedi BTS reel, character posters and more

"If you look at the history of The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars story teasers and trailers, a lot of them released on Thursday or Friday. So in and around that time makes sense. If the trailer comes out a day before the Force Friday, it will really make the fans happy," he said on his You Tube video.

Check out the LEAKED details of Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer below: