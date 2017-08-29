The first full-length trailer of Star Wars The Last Jedi could be a couple of days away from its release, as speculations are rife that it could be screened by the end of this month.
Ever since Internet rumour mills are spinning with possible release date of the new footage, the franchise fans are desperately waiting for an official announcement from Disney or Lucasfilm about it. But they are yet to confirm the release date.
Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that Disney is eyeing on August 31 for screening the official footage. According to him, the video will feature several new shots of Kylo Ren, Rey and Luke Skywalker.
"If you look at the history of The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars story teasers and trailers, a lot of them released on Thursday or Friday. So in and around that time makes sense. If the trailer comes out a day before the Force Friday, it will really make the fans happy," he said on his You Tube video.
Check out the LEAKED details of Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer below:
- A wide shot of Finn in a ski speeder over the surface of Crait approaching an AT-M6 firing
- Canto Bight police speeder chasing through tight alley ways
- Rey staring into a cloaking with a dark entrance as Luke walks out slowly with some voice over work of Mark Hamill
- A glimpse of caretakers walking down the stone steps of Ahch To in single file
- Action shots of the Praetorian Guards attacking somebody offscreen
- A close shot of Luke and Rey looking up to the sky indicating that danger is coming
- An alternate shot of Kylo Ren's smashed helmet with some voice over work of Mark Hamill as the shot pans to the lift
- A sunset over the Jedi steps with Luke and Rey walking down toward a hut
- A front shot of Luke wearing the black cloak looking upward
- Poe Dameron on Crait observing a couple of AT 4X walkers passing by
- Finn and Rose hiding in a stable
- A wide shot of a fancy Star fighter going through space over a planet full of light
- New creatures in the casino of Canto Bight are shown. One appears to be a frog-like alien well the other mimics the features of a lizard. Many of the aliens in the casino have reptilian traits.
- A wide shot of boat transport entering the bay of Canto Bight
- New forms of TIE fighters firing at A-Wings with blue markers in space are shown. Some resistance bombers are seen in the distance.
- A quick alternate shot of the burning temple on an unknown planet.
- Captain Phasma and her allied troopers walking through the fire are shown in a tight shot. Allied troopers with their shock weapons are noticeable this time.
- A back shot of Kylo Ren on a platform with his long intimidating cape blowing through the wind.