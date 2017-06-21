Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated movies scheduled to be released by the end of this year and quite a few of the franchise fans are eagerly waiting for it. Some of them are so desperate to know about the plot and the characters' details in the movie that they are digging the internet to find any information related to it.

One of such fan has shared several leaked images of the toy figures featuring the characters in the upcoming science fiction film on reddit. The photos give a glimpse of many of the lead characters in the movie, including Finn and Supreme Leader Snoke.

The recent pictures of the mini-figures tease the first look of Resistance Bomber Pilot, Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico, Kylo Ren, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, Supreme Leader Snoke and First Order Shuttle Pilot with BB-9E.

While the toy figure of Adam Driver's character has a scar on his face, the mysterious leader of First Order is seen in his golden robe. The mini-figures of Resistance Bomber Pilot and First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant are all ready for action in the leaked images.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow revealed that he urged The Last Jedi creator Rian Johnson to slightly tweak the story. According to him, it is part of a collaboration process. The filmmaker was interacting with the host of MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Check out the complete statement of Trevorrow below:

There was one little thing. It wasn't an adjustment, it was just "Could you shoot this one extra thing while you're in this place on this day?" And he did, which was great. But, y'know, it's part of the collaborative process that exists – everyone is in communication. There's such a genuine want to get this right from everybody, and I think that one of the misconceptions is that there's some kind of great corporate overlord that is dictating this story to everybody, and that's what it's going to be because that's going to sell the most toys. The reality of it is that it's a small group of people, but it's actually, y'know, kind of large when you think about it – and none of them are corporate, all of them are creatives and all of them are genuinely, very sincerely, wanting to do the work of their lives in order to realize this.

