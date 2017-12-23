With massive $112 million box office collection expectations from the long Christmas weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is eyeing to surpass $400 million mark on the occasion of Christmas at the domestic box office.

The eighth Star Wars movie has three movies – Pitch Perfect, Jumanji and The Greatest Showman – to compete against at the box office. However, the Star War craze doesn't seem to die down anytime soon and the newly released movies this weekend don't likely stand a chance to beat the Disney – Lucasfilm's December release.

Deadline reports that The Last Jedi's prediction until Sunday stands at $83 million, which is included the slugging Christmas eve the box office witnesses. But on the Christmas Monday, the numbers are expected to shoot up as high $112.7 million, helping the movie touch $409.2 million in just the second week.

The film paces behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Star Wars returned to the big screen after a 10-year hiatus and it opened with a bang. The film managed an opening weekend of over $247 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Force Awakens' spectacular run at the box office ended at over $936 million domestically and 2.066 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing movie from the Star Wars franchise.

However, the movie is still pacing higher than Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in 2016, Deadline reports. Currently standing as the second highest grossing film in the franchise, the film earned $532 million domestically. The worldwide collections stand $1.05 billion.

The Last Jedi is at a pace of 28 percent behind Force Awakens and 29 percent ahead of Rogue One, the website notes. Looking at the speed Last Jedi is going, it won't be long before the film beats Rogue One to take over the second highest grossing Star Wars movie.

But before The Last Jedi beats Rogue One, watch the 2016 Star Wars movie premiere on Indian television on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on December 24 at 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM.