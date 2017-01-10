Will Tom Hardy play the role of the Stormtrooper in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII movie?

There are so many speculations regarding the upcoming Star Wars movie. Fans are eager to know whether the same cast will be there in this movie as Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The speculation is based on the 2015 Star Wars blockbuster The Force Awakens which had a few sneaky cameos. From Simon Pegg's role to Daniel Craig's mind-controlled Stormtrooper, there were some fun cameos in the movie.

While speculations are raging everywhere for months, Tom Hardy recently commented on the rumours in a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter. Addressing the rumours of making a cameo, Hardy said that he's being awfully shifty on the matter.

"I don't know if I can even say that. Where did you hear that?" Hardy said vaguely when asked if he had filmed a Stormtrooper cameo.

While telling him that the rumours had circled around the internet, he responded: "Ah, the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn't it?"

"It could be [misinformation], couldn't it?" he concluded.

According to some previous reports, the 39-year-old actor has been confirmed for a cameo role as a Stormtrooper in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode 8, but the Taboo actor has now seemingly tried to turn down all the rumours.

Star Wars: Episode VIII features Mark Hamil, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis and Lupita Nyong'o in lead roles. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 15, 2017.