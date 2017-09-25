The first full-length trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi apparently got a release date and it is much more interesting than the teaser, according to leaked details.

Thanks to legendary actor Mark Hamill, the franchise fans have already started counting down the days for the official footage. According to a tweet by him, the video will be screened in the next few weeks.

When a franchise fan wrote on Twitter, "@Starwars today is a great day to release the new trailer for #Star Wars #TheLastJedi #rianjohnson @HamillHimself @JohnBoyega", the 66-year-old cast member immediately replied, "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th – for no reason in particular."

Hamill's message captured the attention of several social media users and rumour mills started speculating an October release for the new footage. But the tweet was quickly deleted by the actor.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that the first full-length trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII could be screened in the second or third week of October. "The release date range of The Last Jedi's new trailer is October 14-19," he said on his YouTube channel. Zeroh also shared some leaked scene descriptions of the footage.

