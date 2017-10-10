The much-awaited trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is finally here. Thanks to cast member Mark Hamill, the franchise fans were already looking forward to the official footage.

The video does not just make the fans really desperate to watch the upcoming science fiction film, but it also leaves several questions in their minds about the movie's plot. It is filled up with several action-packed scenes and hints at an epic space battle between the Rebel Resistance fighters and the First Order stormtroopers.

Along with Luke Skywalker and Rey, get a glimpse of Finn and Kylo Ren through the new footage. If anyone is excited to know about General Leia Organa, Supreme Leader Snoke, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and Captain Phasma, do not wait to hear about them from someone else just watch the trailer below.

Also read Star Wars VIII: Mark Hamill hints at shocking plot twist for Luke Skywalker

Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Meanwhile, check out all the details on The Last Jedi movie ticket sales below: