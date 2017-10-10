The much-awaited trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is finally here. Thanks to cast member Mark Hamill, the franchise fans were already looking forward to the official footage.
The video does not just make the fans really desperate to watch the upcoming science fiction film, but it also leaves several questions in their minds about the movie's plot. It is filled up with several action-packed scenes and hints at an epic space battle between the Rebel Resistance fighters and the First Order stormtroopers.
Along with Luke Skywalker and Rey, get a glimpse of Finn and Kylo Ren through the new footage. If anyone is excited to know about General Leia Organa, Supreme Leader Snoke, Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and Captain Phasma, do not wait to hear about them from someone else just watch the trailer below.
Meanwhile, check out all the details on The Last Jedi movie ticket sales below:
Opening Night Events
Star Wars fans will have multiple ways to celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On Thursday, December 14, ahead of its official opening on December 15, fans can be among the first to see the film by attending one of three events: An Opening Night Fan Event. A Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Double Feature. Or, a Star Wars Marathon featuring all eight movies in one epic journey. These premium events will include exclusive content, Star Wars collectible cards, and a special concession offer. Plus, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 6 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times.
Star Wars Sundays with IMAX at AMC
Every Sunday, from December 17 – January 7, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive an exclusive print from artist Dan Mumford, while supplies last. A new poster will be revealed each week.
Star Wars Saturdays with IMAX at Regal
Each Saturday, from December 16 – December 30, the first 500 guests who experienceStar Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring unique art, while supplies last. New art will be revealed weekly.
Cinemark
For a limited time, Connections loyalty members can purchase a Star Wars: The Last Jedi RealD 3D ticket to unlock a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses.
Alamo Drafthouse
As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, you can add exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi collectibles to your Alamo Drafthouse ticket purchase, including a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death, and three incredible Mondo-designed glasses. Available for a limited time only.
Fandango
Each fan buying tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Fandango will receive a cool gift with purchase: an exclusive film movie poster from Fandango FanShop, Fandango's movie merchandise marketplace, while supplies last. Fandango FanShop is offering dozens of Star Wars collectibles to celebrate the tickets-on-sale date. See site for details.
Atom Tickets
Moviegoers who purchase Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie tickets via the Atom Tickets app or at atomtickets.com will be able to buy official Star Wars merchandise in a single, seamless transaction and could have it shipped to their homes in time for the film's opening weekend.
Disneyland Resort
Join your fellow Star Wars fans at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the place where Star Wars lives, to watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a giant screen outside AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theatres in the Downtown Disney District. The fun begins at 5:00pm with a live DJ, games and giveaways, counting down to the trailer release.