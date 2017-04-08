Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi has been hit with yet another exciting plot leak that hints at an epic space battle between the First Order and the Rebel Resistance.

The fight takes place in a new planet, which is either called or code-named Crait. It is considered as a life-saver of the new Rebel Resistance fighters, as it does not just produce some explosive weapons but also make some expensive gems that can be used for fund.

The new planet looks like "a giant salt flat with stretches of large black volcanic rocks" and it was initially described as "Mars with snow on it." According to fansite Making Star Wars, lava is seeping out of the giant rock formations found scattered around the salt flat valleys in between the hot rocky terrain.

The online portal also claimed that there is a mine in the planet, which was used by the rebels as a source for fund and a secret base during their battle against the Resistance. Check out the complete description of a space battle between the Resistance and the First Order in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi below:

There is a visual effects shot of about ten of the walkers all walking shoulder to shoulder looking very apeish as they approach the mine. The Heavy Assault Walkers attack the mine and that's their big action sequence in the movie. The B-wings attack the walkers and some of the gems from the mine are dropped onto some of the walkers by the Resistance ships and they topple some of the walkers.

The fansite also has some exciting new details about the mysterious character in The Last Jedi, portrayed by Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro. Here is the complete description of the character:

He is either named D.J. or it is his code name used by the production. He wears all black. He has a trench coat on with a Han Solo-style belt at his waist to hold his blaster. His hair is short. He also has a strange cap that doesn't have a bill to it. He looks slimy and dirty but the bill-less cap makes him look sort of like a throwback to a different era. He belongs in the criminal underworld by the looks of him.

Meanwhile, the upcoming science fiction film could also feature a fight between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Rinn in the planet where Rey finds Mark Hamill's character. A leaked behind-the-scene photo of the movie features the place where the two lead characters in the film engage in a lightsaber fight, according to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh.