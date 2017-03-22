Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi first teaser trailer will apparently focus on the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey. New leaked details on the video also hint at the appearance of former stormtrooper Finn.

This is not the first time that internet rumour mills have been teasing about the characters played by Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley. Earlier this month, a behind-the-scene photo of the upcoming science fiction film series was doing the rounds online and the uploader claimed that he saw the two protagonists engaging in some form of choreography, probably a lightsaber training.

The new leaked information on Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi first teaser trailer describes exactly the same scene. Quoting imageboard website 4chan, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed, "There will be two shots of Luke Skywalker and Rey in the footage and they are saved for the very end."

The Star Wars theorist stated that Daisy Ridley's character will be handing the original lightsaber to the Jedi Master in one of the shots and another shot will feature her using the lightsaber as Mark Hamill's character watch over her.

Zeroh even stated that the first teaser trailer will not feature Supreme Leader Snoke and his voice. According to him, a brand new sound track will be played in the footage, which will eventually change from melody to suspense.

The Youtuber also claimed that Finn will appear in some form of horse in the teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII. "Some I-Max shots of ARC-2 are shown along with an interior of a cave with water. The video will then feature a night shot of an ally with doors and various shots of a city by the water," he added.

Zeroh even spoke about the possibilities of two teaser trailers of The Last Jedi being released during the Star Wars celebration in Orlando on April 14. He stated that one could be released for the live blog and the other will be released exclusively for the attendees.