New and exciting details about the first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi have been leaked online. They hint at the return of Yoda as The McGuffin, who could be serving either Luke Skywalker or Rey in the film.

Internet rumour mills have already offered some details about the character in the upcoming science fiction film. Speculations suggest that Pinewood studios had a set, which was used to accommodate a puppet. It was also revealed in the past that Frank Oz visited the studio to deliver some lines to the character.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claims that Yoda will be playing a vital role in The Last Jedi. According to him, the character will be serving one of the protagonists in the film and it could either be Luke Skywalker or Rey.

Recently, fans of Star Wars got their first glimpse of Episode VIII through a series of tweets by Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller describing the first footage of the movie, which was released during Disney's annual share holders meeting. One of his tweets read, "The Last Jedi footage included a shot of Rey, clearly under duress, surrounded by many small orbs of light that hung in the air."

Quoting the media person, Zeroh stated that Yoda could be introduced to fans in the first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is speculated to be released on April 14.

The Star Wars theorist even claims that all the shots in the first footage will be inserted in the teaser trailer. "It could be a full length trailer and an exciting video with lot more details about the heroes and villains," he stated.