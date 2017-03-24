The first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi is likely to introduce two new characters and one of them could be portrayed by Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro.

Ever since the Traffic actor officially announced his casting in the upcoming science fiction film, there were several speculations doing the rounds about his role. While some stated that he could portray Grand Admiral Thrawn, others claimed that he will be playing the role of Ezra Bridger.

The main reason for associating the actor with the negative characters is the statement he gave to a Spanish news site called Rac1. "I'm like the villain, but we'll see," he said.

The latest information that internet rumour mills have to offer about the new cast member in Star Wars 8 is that he could represent a Sith in the movie.

"The only thing from stopping me believing he is a Sith is that it has been described that the resistance used [his character] as a dangerous man but not as an enemy," stated Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh.

The YouTuber also claimed that a behind-the-scene photo of The Force Awakens indicate that Supreme Leader Snoke is Darth Plagueis. According to him, the image features cast member Andy Serkis holding an object that looks similar to the one with the sinister character.

"The main thing of interest [in the picture] is the object he is holding in his left hand...it appears to be a staff of some sort. There is a Plagueis figure that appears to hold a staff similar to what Andy is holding," Zeroh stated.

However, Star Wars fans may not get to watch any of these characters in the first teaser trailer of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi mainly because Disney and Lucasfilm do not seem to have any plans to disclose any details about the two character before the film's release, which is slated for December 15.