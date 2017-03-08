A news about the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi first teaser trailer will definitely make the fans go crazy and that's what happened when a tech-savvy used his creativity to make a 90-second video on the upcoming science fiction film.

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi's first teaser trailer details LEAKED online

The fan-made video, which was uploaded on an unverified Facebook page for the movie, garnered over six million views and it was shared by 272,424 social media users. The video features Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn and Supreme Leader Snoke.

The fake trailer for Episode VIII is a combination of pre-existing footage and shots from a few fan-made films. While some of the netizens described it as awesome, pretty cool and way better than The Force Awakens, the hardcore fans of Star Wars realised that it is a fake video.

But the fan-made video surely increased the hype for The Last Jedi official teaser trailer and many of the fans believe that Lucasfilm and Rian Johnson could include a lot of Skywalker footages in it.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claims that Rey will not be her actual name and her parents might not have a major role to play in her character development. According to him, the origin of Daisy Ridley's character will not be revealed until Star Wars: Episode IX and her parents may not be important for trilogy.

"Rey's parents could be important to the galaxy, but not important to her as a character. It could be Han Solo and General Leia Organa since Ridley revealed that the presence of her parents were quite obvious in The Force Awakens," Zeroh added.

The Star Wars theorist even claimed that The Last Jedi will feature several sequences between Rey and Obi Wan Kenobi. He stated that Kenobi will appear as a force ghost and converse with Daisy Ridley's character.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson recently revealed the real meaning behind the movie title. One of the hardcore fans of Star Wars film series asked the director to explain the meaning behind The Last Jedi as his birthday gift and he replied back, "It means the final Jedi. Happy birthday!"