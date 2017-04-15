With just eight months left for the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, the franchise fans were treated with some big revelations during the Star Wars Celebration 2017.

The lead cast members along with director Rian Johnson and producer Kathleen Kennedy shared some new details about the upcoming science fiction film while interacting with the attendees of the highlighted panel. While addressing some of the speculations, they also teased the crowd with a few plot twists for the movie.

Some of the secrets shared by The Last Jedi panel members include the introduction of a new character, Finn's faith and The First Order's next evil move against the Rebel Resistant fighters.

Rey and her parents

Daisy Ridley did not really disappoint her fans by being tight-lipped about her character in Star Wars 8. She revealed that the film will "go deeper" into Rey's story and her expectations about Luke Skywalker. "It is difficult to meet your heroes because you might not get what you expect," the actress added.

In the meantime, Johnson teased that the movie goers will probably meet the Force-sensitive scavenger's parents in his new movie. "It's something that is absolutely going to be addressed," he said during his appearance in ABC show Good Morning America.

Luke Skywalker turning to the dark side

Through the first trailer itself Mark Hamill's character is hinting about his plan to join The First Order, as he tells Rey that it's time for Jedi to end. While addressing the attendees of Star Wars Celebration, he also revealed that much of his recent past will remain a mystery.

"There's a lot of mystery about him, even within [The Last Jedi]. So you have to fill in your own backstory. I have to relate to things that are real in my own life to understand where Luke is at this point in his life," the actor said.

Meanwhile, the actor asked the eager fans of the franchise to avoid all the story point shown in the trailer if possible. But he revealed that anything is possible in the movie. "It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson] had written as I'm sure it will be for the audience," he said during his appearance in Good Morning America.

Finn and his future with the Rebel Resistance

John Boyega did not forget to add on to the confusions of franchise fans who were surprised to see the first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. He revealed that his character will not have a major role to play in the upcoming movie.

"I think Finn definitely stood up for himself at the end of Force Awakens and caught a bit of an injury to the back. He will be back in The Last Jedi and he's not playing this time. In The Last Jedi, it's a test for all the characters. Specifically for Finn he wants to find his place now. Is he gonna be part of the Resistance or is he gonna keep running from the First Order," the actor said.

The First Order and its next mission

During the highlighted panel for Star wars 8, director Johnson spoke about The First Order's next evil mission and revealed that they will be really aggressive.

"The Starkiller base [was a] big loss. But they did manage to take out the seat of the Republic, and that's thrown the galaxy into chaos. The First Order are jumping on that in the beginning of our movie. Very aggressively, not sitting on their hands. Big moves at the start of their film. Things are going to get dire," he said.

New character

Star Wars fans were introduced to a new character in The Last Jedi panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. The character will be played by Kelly Marie Tran and she will be portraying a maintenance worker for the Resistance named Rose.

"It's incredible. So many people tell you what this is going to feel like, and you just hear so much excitement and so much love for this thing, and you just want to do it justice," she said.