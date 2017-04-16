Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the sequel to DICEs 2015 online shooter. This time around the action is spread across all three eras of Star Wars movies: the original, prequel and current sequel trilogies. There will also be a single player campaign for the first time, the most requested feature following the first game. Characters Rey and Kylo Ren from the current series of films can be seen, as well as Darth Maul from the prequels and Yoda from the original films. We also see locations including Endor, Hoth, Starkiller Base and what appears to be the Naboo Palace from Episode 1. The game is set for release later this year on PS4, Xbox One and PC.