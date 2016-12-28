Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

  • December 28, 2016 00:41 IST
    By Wochit
Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60 Close
Embed
Carrie Fisher has died on 27 December aged 60 after suffering a heart attack. The Star Wars actress fell ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on 23 December.Passengers tried to revive her and she was moved to a nearby hospital. Carrie first appeared as Princess Leia in Star Wars in 1977. She returned to the role in Star Wars Episode VII, released in 2015.
loading image
IBT TV
A-list Insider: Drake is Spotify's most-streamed artist, another royal baby on the way
Most popular