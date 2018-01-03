A host of former stars including past captains will commentate on the South Africa-India three-Test series, which starts Friday (January 5) in Cape Town.

Virat Kohli-led India are aiming to create history in the "Rainbow Nation" and the on-field action will be brought live to homes via SuperSport TV in South Africa. They are the host broadcasters while in India, you can catch the proceedings on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

In India, the live telecast of all Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is will be available on Sony TEN1 and Sony TEN3. It will be a different commentary line-up for Sony compared to SuperSport.

For Indian viewres, commentary will be in English and Hindi. Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Murali Kartik, Harsha Bhogle, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan and Jonty Rhodes will commentate for Sony.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, South Africa's past skipper Graeme Smith, West Indies' pace legend Michael Holding are among the commentary line-up unveiled by SuperSport. Also joining them are Shaun Pollock, Michael Haysman, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kepler Wessels and others.

"Smith and Gavaskar have become sought after commentators around the world and we're ecstatic to have them joining our team for this tour," SuperSport's head of production, Alvin Naicker was quoted as saying in South African media today (January 3).

"Having just come off the India versus Sri Lanka tour, Smith and Gavaskar have the inside knowledge on the form of the Indian team. It's this knowledge that will offer our viewers valuable insights on the tourists," he added.