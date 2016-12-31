It's New Year's eve and Bollywood always has an award show lined up for those who plan to sit at home and welcome the next year. So tonight, Star Plus will air the Star Screen Awards 2016, which took place on December 4 in Mumbai.

Star Screen Awards 2017: Check out the full winners' list

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, have graced the ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for Pink and Alia bagged the Best Actress title for Udta Punjab. One of the biggest attractions of Star Screen Awards was Shah Rukh and Salman hosting the big event. However, the first segment of the show was hosted by Karan Johar and Karan Singh Grover.

One can watch the show on Star Plus on December 31 at 8 pm. The award show will also be available online at hotstar, so if you have New Year plans, you can watch it later as well. Also, the official Twitter handle and Instagram account of the channel has begun posting small video clips and pictures from the show.

Watching SRK and Salman together on stage has always been fun, but fans will be delighted to learn that they have written their own scripts. A source from the channel told IANS that Salman and Shah Rukh have decided right from the dialogues to the AV being played at the Star Screen Awards.

"We had hired scriptwriters for them as they are superstars and were coming together to host after many years, putting a full stop to their fights of the past. However, after hearing that the theme of this year's award show is 'celebrating friendship', they gave the script a toss and decided to improvise it and give it a personal touch," the source said.

Watch the video that shows an amazing chemistry between these two Khans: