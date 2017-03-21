Stanford Business School is in the news for wrong reasons. The students of the prestigious college created a music video for their annual show that has been receiving a lot of flak for its "misogynistic" and "sexist" content.

A song video titled "Unfinished Business" has appeared online and has stirred the pot over its sexually-charged lyrics and scenes of naked people touching each other.

Lawyer Michele Dauber called the video offensive.

"This video is offensive and normalizes the objectification of women in the educational context. It is quite literally a film of a hostile educational environment and it is objectively offensive. It is also a perfect illustration of the endemic culture of sexual harassment in Silicon Valley. It is not funny. It is degrading to women," she told The Independent.

Although the music video has been removed from the Stanford Business school's official website, it is still available on the Graduate Standford Business show channel on YouTube. Apart from scenes, which are sexual in nature, the song video has double meaning lyrics like "We have got a little homework to do", "I love collaborating with you", "Returns you can't resist", "Follow my lead", "Let me show you my, master's degree".

"Unfinished Business" is apparently a promotional video for the school's annual student show, tickets of which are being sold at $59.50. It is not confirmed if the school gave nod to make the controversial video, considering Stanford's strict norms on inside-campus filming.

Watch the video here: