The wait is over. Nokia 8 users are finally getting the latest Android Oreo update, Android 8.1 after it was released in beta form last month.

The arrival of stable Android 8.1 Oreo update is relevant to all Nokia 8 users who could not risk updating their phones to the beta version, which is usually buggy. Nokia has finally ironed out any kinks in its month-long testing and started rolling out the update to its users.

The stable Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 8 was confirmed by HMD Global chief Juho Sarvikas on Twitter on Tuesday. This makes Nokia 8 one of the very few smartphones to receive Google's latest Android 8.1 Oreo update till date.

It's safe to say that those who are running Android 8.1 Oreo belong to an elite club as only 0.3 percent of all active Android smartphones have received the new firmware. Nokia beat several other smartphones and companies to bring the latest software to its flagship.

Only 0.8 percent of all active Android smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo, which means there's a long way to go before the new feature-loaded software replaces Android Nougat and even Marshmallow.

What's new in Android 8.1 Oreo?

Android 8.1 Oreo is not as major an update as Android 8.0, but it has some notable features. The new software on Nokia 8 will add battery-saving navigation buttons, a revamped power menu, a new settings menu and Bluetooth battery percentage, which is essential for wireless headphone users.

Under the hood, Android 8.1 Oreo brings new features such as Neural Networks API, Autofill framework updates, and a SharedMemory API. The firmware also includes the February Android security patch.

Finally, users can expect bug fixes and performance improvements, and yes, the corrected hamburger emoji is also included.

How to update Nokia 8 to Android 8.1 Oreo?

First of all, it is important to note that the Android 8.1 Oreo file is over 1.5GB in size. It is highly recommended to use a secure and stable Wi-Fi connection throughout the installation. In order to initiate the download, go to Settings > System updates and check for updates.

In case you haven't received Android 8.1 Oreo on your Nokia 8 yet, it should arrive soon.

Nokia 8 – the flagship choice

When launched in 2017, Nokia 8 did manage to turn many heads. After a recent price cut in India, Nokia 8 is a much worthier choice at Rs 28,999 instead of its original price of Rs 39,999.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 8 comes with a 5.3-inch QHD display, dual camera sensors at the back with two 13MP sensors (RGB + monochrome), OIS, PDAF and dual LED flash. On the front, there is a 13MP sensor with Dual-Sight feature to enable the use of both rear and front cameras simultaneously during videos and photos.

Nokia 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The handset features a 3,090mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging support.

Successor coming soon

If for some reason Nokia 8 doesn't appeal you, HMD is making a stop at the upcoming MWC 2018 later this month. We expect the company to launch several smartphones, including Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1 and a flagship successor Nokia 9.

Rumours are rife about a Nokia 8 Sirroco edition, a moniker which was associated with Nokia 8800 from the good-old Symbian days.