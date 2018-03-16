St Patrick's Day 2018 falls Saturday, March 17. It marks the death anniversary of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

Also called the Feast of St Patrick, the day is observed March 17 every year by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church and Lutheran Church. It commemorates St Patrick, who died in the fifth century, and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

St Patrick's Day began as a Christian festival in the early 17th century. Traditionally, people mark the day by attending church in the morning before spending the rest of the day in festivities, though the day falls in Lenten season, when the faithfuls are supposed to abstain from consuming meat and making merry.

The feast has evolved into a global event, with people celebrating Irish culture with public parades, drinks, dance, and wearing of green attire or shamrocks.

What started off in Ireland is today celebrated widely by the Irish diaspora in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Thousands of people take part in Ireland's St Patrick's Festival in Dublin every year.

Here are some inspiring quotes, sayings, messages and Irish blessing you can share on St Patrick's Day 2018:

The list of Irish saints is past counting; but in it all no other figure is so human, friendly, and lovable as St. Patrick" - Stephen Gwynn

Every St. Patrick's Day every Irishman goes out to find another Irishman to make a speech to" - Shane Leslie

St. Patrick's Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter's dreams into summer's magic" - Adrienne Cook

The heart of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination" - George Bernard Shaw

Love is never defeated, and I could add, the history of Ireland proves it" - Pope John Paul II

We may have bad weather in Ireland, but the sun shines in the hearts of the people and that keeps us all warm" - Marianne Williamson

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back" - Irish Blessing

Being Irish is very much a part of who I am. I take it everywhere with me" - Colin Farrell

Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels" - Nora Roberts

A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have" - Irish Proverb

If you're Irish, it doesn't matter where you go - you'll find family" - Victoria Smurfit

"May St. Patrick guard you wherever you go, and guide you in whatever you do-- and may his loving protection be a blessing to you always" - Irish Blessing

"May your neighbors respect you, Troubles neglect you, The angels protect you, And Heaven accept you" - Irish Blessing

"Like the warmth of the sun And the light of the day, May the luck of the Irish shine bright on your way" - Irish Blessing