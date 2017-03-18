It's St. Patrick's Day, and several celebrities, including Bella Throne, Ariel Winter, Nicki Minaj, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Sasha Pieterse and Kate Middleton celebrated the Irish holiday with much fervour. Celebs also wished their fans on the holiday with tweets and shared photos of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
St. Patrick's Day is an annual event that takes places on March 17. Millions of people dressed in green gather on this day to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Irish. The Irish holiday is celebrated with parades, music and dancing performances, and fireworks.
Along with millions of people, several celebrities also celebrated this festival with much joy. While Reese shared a video of herself wearing a green outfit with a green hat, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton celebrated the festival with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow.
Check out the tweets and Instagram posts of the celebrities below:
Ireland has a special place in my ❤ Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with me in the #KimKardashianGame! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/Gc6d85Pqnp— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 18, 2017
Who told you about my pot of gold? #StPatricksDay #EmojiExploji https://t.co/ZtdTFnC4Mh pic.twitter.com/kf9hVQTmSd— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 17, 2017
Happy #stpatricksday everyone! Don't get pinched today! pic.twitter.com/7V2Fl9xZ0m— Kenny G (@kennyg) March 17, 2017
Green is good. Happy #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/JUqW2TUzzd— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 17, 2017
Happy St. Patrick's Day!!!!— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 17, 2017
"It's been St. Patrick's day for hours and I'm still not drunk yet. Oh, It's never gonna be 9:00." #HappyStPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/rRTAO3XhbZ— ☘️The Simpsons☘️ (@Simpsons_tweets) March 17, 2017
A little #StPatricksDay inspo- edamame hummus and shamrock pita. I hope we all have a lucky day!! #stirringupfunwithfood sneak peek pic.twitter.com/OkYC1ongKL— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 17, 2017
Green is the color of the day..as an Irish descendant, I promise not to pinch u ...hard...???????????????????? Happy St. Patrick's day!— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 17, 2017
Um, #stpatricksday @tipitmaggieg #Irish #beer #booze #Leprechaun #Rainbow #lgbt #TipIt @U2 @official_enya @Celtic_Woman @lordofthedance pic.twitter.com/bFgIxwWyYo— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 17, 2017