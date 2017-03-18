Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stand with pints of Guinness as they visit soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteenReuters

It's St. Patrick's Day, and several celebrities, including Bella Throne, Ariel Winter, Nicki Minaj, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Sasha Pieterse and Kate Middleton celebrated the Irish holiday with much fervour. Celebs also wished their fans on the holiday with tweets and shared photos of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

St. Patrick's Day is an annual event that takes places on March 17. Millions of people dressed in green gather on this day to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Irish. The Irish holiday is celebrated with parades, music and dancing performances, and fireworks.

Along with millions of people, several celebrities also celebrated this festival with much joy. While Reese shared a video of herself wearing a green outfit with a green hat, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton celebrated the festival with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow.

Check out the tweets and Instagram posts of the celebrities below: 

 

Found the pot of gold!! ☘?? Happy #StPatricksDay ?

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

 

Happy St Patrick's Day! From the little Irish in me.... #blessings

A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

 

I mean ???

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

 

Happy St. Patrick's Day ??? #demkids #stpatricksday

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

 

Blizzard AF ??#BMH1000times #pattysday #stpatricksday

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

 

Happy #stpatricksday from China❤☘️

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

 

The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy's Day!

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

