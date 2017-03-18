It's St. Patrick's Day, and several celebrities, including Bella Throne, Ariel Winter, Nicki Minaj, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Sasha Pieterse and Kate Middleton celebrated the Irish holiday with much fervour. Celebs also wished their fans on the holiday with tweets and shared photos of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Also Read: St. Patrick's Day celebrations in photos

St. Patrick's Day is an annual event that takes places on March 17. Millions of people dressed in green gather on this day to celebrate the heritage and culture of the Irish. The Irish holiday is celebrated with parades, music and dancing performances, and fireworks.

Along with millions of people, several celebrities also celebrated this festival with much joy. While Reese shared a video of herself wearing a green outfit with a green hat, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton celebrated the festival with soldiers of the 1st battalion Irish Guards in their canteen at Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow.

Check out the tweets and Instagram posts of the celebrities below: