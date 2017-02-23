Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an early goal, which meant St-Etienne would have to score five to have a chance of knocking Manchester United out of the Europa League. The French side could not even find one as Jose Mourinho's team eased into the last 16 of the competition.

Manchester City vs Monaco highlights

Having won 3-0 in the first leg, Manchester United were always in control of the tie, and as long as they did not concede an early goal, which might have set the cat amongst the pigeons, they were going to be fine.

Indeed, it was Manchester United who found that opening goal, with Mkhitaryan providing a deft finish off a wonderful cross from Juan Mata on 16 minutes.

From there, the rest of the match was academic. "Everything was under control," Mourinho said. "Solid, focused, professional.

"Obviously the first goal kills every hope, but we still like to win. I told the players if somebody gives me a 2-0 victory I would not accept. We want always to try for the best possible results, so I think it's always good to win.

"We didn't play phenomenal, but we had complete control of the game and our destiny."

What Mourinho did not have control of was avoiding injuries. Mkhitaryan went off in the 25th minute with a hamstring injury, with Michael Carrick then forced off in the second half with a calf problem. While the full diagnoses of the injuries are not out yet, Mourinho is doubtful of either of the two players being available for the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

"I think they are both out [of the final] but this is based on my experience, not on my medical knowledge and not based on tests and what they have to do," Mourinho added. "I think no chance but I repeat it's just my experience. A calf, a hamstring, even if it's a minor injury, some fibre damage, I think out."

Mourinho was critical of the red card, courtesy two yellows, received by Eric Bailly in the match, which rules the centre-back out of the first leg of Manchester United's last 16 match – their opponents are yet to be determined.

"(Romain) Hamouma has good qualities but he enjoyed too much the diving and the simulation, so he gets in these situations," Mouirnho said of the player that caused Bailly to receive the two yellow cards. "Eric can't play the first match of the next round.

"(Marcos) Rojo came in and did well and hopefully (Phil) Jones will be back soon. So one misses, it's an opportunity for another."

Watch the highlights of the Europa League match HERE and HERE