The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced re-examination of Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination 2017 across the country. Candidates, who appeared for the exam at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21 this year, can retake the examination in both Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) and Paper-II (English). The re-examination will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018.

The Commission is also conducting re-exam for Paper-II of the CGL Tier II examination 2017 for 318 candidates who had appeared for it on February 17, 2018 at Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, after they requested the authorties to allow them to re-take the exam as they weren't part of the group that disrupted the Paper II exam.

The Commission said that appropriate action would be taken against the candidates who disrupted the proceedings of the examination at Animate Infotech, based on the report of the Delhi police.

A total of 156 candidates, whose exam was affected due to a short circuit in the computer lab while appearing for Paper-I of the CGL Tier-II exam 2017 at Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh on February 17, 2018, have also been allowed to retake the said exam (Paper-I).

Candidates can now download admit card for the re-examination from SSC regional websites. First, go to SSC official website and tap Admit Card section on top of the page before selecting the regional SSC website. There, you will see a link to download e-admit card for the re-examination.

Now, click the link and provide necessary information like your 10 digit roll number and date of birth to download the the admit card.