SS Rajamouli will soon return to action with his next movie, which will be a multi-starrer film. After his time-consuming Baahubali series, the ace filmmaker will be back to his favorite kind of cinema, an out-and-out commercial film with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leads.

The preparations for the film have been going on for the last several months and now the test shoots are underway. "Shooting of Dir #SSRajamouli - #NTR - #RamCharan movie expected to start in October of this year..Currently pre-production and test photo shoot are going on..#NTR and #RamCharan will be reportedly playing brothers in the movie.. [sic]" industry observer Ramesh Bala tweeted.

Reports say that the makers are planning to commence the regular shooting with a formal pooja on Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 19 this year.

The upcoming movie is said to be about the clashes of brothers played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They will be playing the roles of boxers in the untitled movie.

SS Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad has written the story for the film which will be produced by DVV Danayya with a budget of Rs 150 crore. With SS Rajamouli getting global acclaim with the Baahubali series, it is believed that the forthcoming movie might be made in multiple languages.

As far the heroines are concerned, rumors are rife that Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna, and Rakul Preet Singh have been approached. The other cast and crew are yet to be revealed.