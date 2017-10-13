Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is known for his bonding and dedication to producers. He is set to prove it again by keeping up his promise of doing a movie with producer DVV Danayya.

SS Rajamouli has made a massive number of fans across the globe with his movies like Magadheera, Eega and Baahubali movies. His fans are now desperately wanting to know about his next movie after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

But the director, who toiled hard over the production of Baahubali movies for five years, has gone to take a long break of four months. While the whole world kept asking him about his next film, the director was busy enjoying his holidays. The gossip-mongers speculated that he would direct a film on Mahabharath, but he did not bother to silence the rumour mills.

Five months after the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli has finally opened up on his forthcoming movies. The director says that he has committed to do a film with producer DVV Danayya of Julayi and Desamuduru fame. He will do this movie next, but he is yet to finalise the cast and crew and other details of this project.

The director has also confirmed that his next movie will be a social drama, but not a mythological movie. "I don't know which language it is going to be in and who is going to be in the cast, yet. I have committed to Danayya and that will be my next," Variety quoted SS Rajamouli as saying.

DVV Danayya is currently producing director Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) starring Mahesh Babu. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace and the producer has plans to release the movie during the summer holidays in 2018. After wrapping the project, he is expected to start his project with SS Rajamouli.