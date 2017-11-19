SS Rajamouli, who is basking in the success of Baahubali 2, is rumoured to be teaming up with young tiger Jr NTR and mega powerstar Ram Charan in his next film.

Post Baahubali 2 release, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty have started working on their next projects. But director SS Rajamouli is yet to announce his next. His fans are eagerly waiting to know what the hitmaker is up to. There were many speculations on his next project but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The rumour mongers have got busy on what Rajamouli's next project is after the director tweeted a photo without a caption on Sunday. The picture shows the director sitting between Jr NTR and Ram Charan and all of them are seen smiling. This snap has led to speculations that he would team up with these stars.

It was reported earlier that Ram Charan has already signed a film with Rajamouli. This movie will go on the floors February next year and producer DVV Danayya would bankroll it. But it is not clear whether Junior NTR will play a full-fledged role or make a guest appearance.

Previously, SS Rajamouli has worked with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Yamadonga and Magadheera, which have big hits in their careers. He maintains a very good relationship with both the young actors. Now, the photo featuring their bonding has gone viral on the social media.