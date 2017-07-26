Darshan's Kurukshetra is getting bigger and better as the makers are roping in top names and technicians to work in the mega-budget film. Now, it has been revealed that the Kannada film will also be made in 3D.

Bangalore Mirror reports that Kurukshetra will have two versions (2D and 3D) and the makers have hired the team that worked in Baahubali for the CGI works. "The CGI work has already started. A team that worked on Baahubali is working for our film. The film will be shot in 3D and all preparations have been made," the publication quotes director Naganna as saying.

The movie has Crazy Star Ravichandran, Ambareesh, Sneha, Saikumar, Shashi Kumar and many others in the cast. However, the team is yet to finalise the actors for two important roles.

Bangalore Mirror claims Arjun Sarja and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi have been approached, but nothing has been finalised yet.

The Kannada film has V Harikrishna's music, V Nagendra Prasad's editing and Jo Hi Harsha's editing.

It is Darshan's 50th film as an actor. Naganna, who had earlier made Kranthi Veera Sangolli Rayanna with the Challenging Star, is directing the flick and Muniratna is producing it.

The movie is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and is narrated from the perspective of Duryodhana, the ruthless and greedy son of blind king Dhritarashtra and queen Gandhari.

Kurukshetra will be launched on July 30 and the shooting will commence at the specially-erected set in Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.