SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) is all set for a world television premiere in three languages. And hours before its premiere, the movie has once again taken the internet by the storm.

The makers had announced last week that Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty will be premiered in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on Sunday. Today, they once again took to the Twitter handle of the movie to remind the fans of the Baahubali world about its premiere.

SS Rajamouli, the creator of this epic fictional historical film, shared his excitement on the grand TV premiere of Baahubali 2. The elated director tweeted: "Excited that #Baahubali2 is premiering on TV in Telugu, Tamil & Hindi languages today... Hope the country loves it again..:) Enjoy."

The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Baahubali 2 will be premiered on Sony MAX, Vijay and Star Maa at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm, respectively. The tweet on the Twitter handle of Baahubali‏ read: "Enjoy the World Television Premiere of the epic #Baahubali2 today on @SonyMAX @vijaytelevision and @StarMaa at 1PM, 3PM and 5PM respectively."

The hashtag #Baahubali‏2 has gone viral several times before and after its release on the big screen. Hours before it dazzles the small screen, Baahubali 2 has once again trended on Twitter and other social media platforms. The elates producers of Baahubali tweeted: "#Baahubali2TVPremiere Started trending in India.. Shows starts from 1PM today!!! ✌ @SonyMAX @vijaytelevision @StarMaa."

Released in theatres on April 28, Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 1,706.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The movie has earned Rs 831.25 crore for its global distributors. The film has become blockbuster by getting almost 200 percent profits to the distributors on their investments.

The satellite rights of Baahubali 2 have been sold for record prices. Star India had acquired the rights to its Telugu and Tamil versions for a whopping price of Rs 28 crore, while Sony had bagged the rights of its Hindi version for Rs 50 crore. The movie has fetched a total of Rs 78 crore, which is the highest amount for the TV rights of any film in the history of Indian cinema.

Like on the big screen, Baahubali 2 is set to recreate the magic on the small screens today. After seeing its massive success on big screen, trade pundits opine that the movie will definitely get an overwhelming response on TV too and register historical TRPs for all three versions.