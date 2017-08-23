Director SS Rajamouli, who is basking in on the success of Baahubali 2, was shocked to see the height of young mega family hero Varun Tej at the event of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Actor-turned-producer Ram Charan is bankrolling his father Chiranjeevi's 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under the banner Konidela Productions. He held a grand function to unveil its logo, motion poster and first look on the occasion of the megastar's birthday on August 22.

Ram Charan invited SS Rajamouli to be the chief guest at this event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The director, who has taken a long break after the release of Baahubali 2, accepted his invitation and attended the event, which witnessed the presence of many celebs from the Telugu film industry.

All the heroes from the mega family except Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun were present at the event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Among them, Varun Tej stole the limelight and his photos have gone viral on social media. The actor also met SS Rajamouli and had brief chat with him.

Apparently, it was the first meeting of Varun Tej with SS Rajamouli. Onlookers say that the director was surprised to see the height of the actor and he raised his head above to see his face. A photo featuring this brief meet is creating a buzz on social media.

Varun Tej had earlier evinced his interest to work with Rajamouli. When a fan asked him whether he is interested in working with the director, the actor had said, "It's a dream of every actor. I don't have any expectations. If the things fall in place, I am ready to work. But there is no expectation about. In fact, every actor is ready to work with him."