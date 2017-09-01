Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has raved the direction of Puri Jagannadh and electrifying performance of Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie Paisa Vasool, which has hit the screens today.

Post the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli has taken a long break from filmy activities. While his fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project, the director is busy enjoying watching new movies every weekend and sharing his views on them on his Twitter account.

The makers of Paisa Vasool held a special screening of the film in Hyderabad in early this morning. SS Rajamouli, who is a close friend of Puri Jagannadh, attended its premiere and watched the movie. The director was impressed with the portrayal of Balakrishna and in his review, he is all praises for Puri for his work.

Soon after watching Paisa Vasool, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter page to share his views on the film. The director tweeted: "Puri garu presents us with a Balayya who is on a high octane energy.. One we haven't seen in a 100 films.. #PaisaVasool Coca cola Pepsi ! Balayya babu Sexy !! Nothing more needs to be said..."

Paisa Vasool is an action comedy movie, which has been written by director Puri Jagannadh. The movie revolves around the story of a RAW agent, who goes undercover to catch an international mafia don, who is involved in extortion activities.