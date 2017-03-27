Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on Baahubali director and said he is in the league of filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Christopher Nolan.

Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, was one of the special guest at the pre-release function of the movie held in Ramoji Film City on Sunday evening. Addressing the gathering, the filmmaker said, "I am standing on most prestigious platform ever existed in Indian cinema. It is the platform that stages Baahubali."

Karan Johar continued, "I have to say this Baahubali is the proudest Indian film ever made. I remember K Asif's Mughal-e-Azam was the movie that entire film fraternity together as a proud Indian film. That was way back in 1960. I have to say that 67 years later there is an experience like Mughal-e-Azam on Indian celluloid and that is Baahubali."

Talking about the director, Karan Johar said, "To say that Rajamouli is the biggest Indian filmmaker is still not enough. I think he is a global filmmaker. I would say he is in the league of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan and beyond. His narratives have soul, his cinema has strength and his personality, which is so humble and makes me feel so tiny."

The filmmaker added "I feel my achievements are not even 1/10 of what he has achieved in the last 5 years. It takes guts and gumption and more than anything else, it takes tremendous glory to make a film like Baahubali. Baahubali is not a conclusion, but it is beginning of a journey that inspires thousands of Indian filmmakers to do what Rajamouli has done."

He also praised the producers. He said, "the strength and backbone of the film lies with its producers. Time and again I have said that Shobu and Prasad are not just men, but warriors. Just like warriors that this film houses and platforms because it takes brave men to make a brave film and Rajamouli's vision of Baahubali is not brave, but it is ultimate of bravery."

"It is like going to a war knowing that you are going to win. This film has already won not only India millions hearts, but global hearts. This is the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema. I am so proud that I can say I am a tiny part in its platforming," Karan Johar added.

Talking about Prabhas, Rana, Anushka and Tamannaah, he said, "I have to say what an amazing strength it takes to devote your life to cinema. It really goes on to show that everything we do back home needs to be taught. I want to go back home and teach Hindi actors that this is what pure dedication is and this is what pure strength is. This is what bravery is. I don't think that any of us display that as much as Baahubali team has."

Karan Johar concluded his speech by thanking the makers. He said, "Once again I want to say on behalf of A film production and Dharma production that we are so honoured to be part of this film. We are previlleged and humbled to say that we are actually tiny part of this magnificient magnum opus, which is going to be the most historic moment on April 28."