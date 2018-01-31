Megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev is all set to make his film debut and Baahubali director launched his first movie at a grand function held in Hyderabad on January 31.

Sai Korrapati of Eega fame is bankrolling Kalyan Dhev's debut film under his banner Vaaraahi Productions. The producer is a close friend of SS Rajamouli and also has good relationship with Chiru's family. He requested the Baahubali director to be the guest at the opening ceremony of this movie.

SS Rajamouli is currently busy working on his next multi-starrer film featuring young tiger Jr NTR and mega power star Ram Charan in the lead roles. Having accepted Sai's request, the Baahubali took some time off from the pre-production works of the movie to attend the launch of Kalyan Dhev's film.

SS Rajamouli was seen directing the first shot, while megastar Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot of his son-in-law Kalyan Dhev's debut film. It features Malavika Nair as the female lead. Sai Korrapati, who is producing it under his banner Vaaraahi Productions, held a grand function for its muhurat.

Rakesh Sashii, who made his debut with Ashwin Babu's 2015 film Jatha Kalise, is directing the Kalyan Dev's debut movie, which will have MM Keeravaani's music and Senthil Kumar's cinematography. Ram Charan has reportedly been guiding the director and his team for this project.

Besides Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi, Malavika Nair, Sai Korrapati, MM Keeravani, Senthil Kumar and some other celebs from the Telugu film industry were present at the opening ceremony of Kalyan Dhev's first movie.

Sai Korrapati tweeted the photos of its opening ceremony and wrote, "Mega Hero Makes Way. Formal Pooja held today. Megastar #Chiranjeevi clap, with @ssrajamouli 1st shot direction & @mmkeeravaani switched on camera. Launching #KalyaanDhev as Lead under @rakeshsashii direction. @iamMalavikaNair @DOPSenthilKumar."

Kalyan Dev has been trained in acting and martial arts. The budding actor wrote on Facebook, "Everyday is a new beginning and everyday is a new blessing. Happy to share the good news! Today is the first day of the rest of my life - lucky to be blessed by #God #megastar Looking forward to the continued love and support of well wishers. #chiranjeevi @ssrajamouli.official #varaahiproductions @rakesh_sashii @kksenthilkumar @rakeshshashii #tfi #firstfilm #kalyaandhev."