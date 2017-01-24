Sruthi Hariharan, whose film Beautiful Manasugalu was released recently, is busy working in multiple industries. The actress has now bagged Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar's new film Villain, to be directed by Jogi fame Prem.

Reports say that Sruthi Hariharan will be seen in an important role in Villain. Apart from her, there will be a few other female leads in the mega-budget film, which will hit the floors next week.

The makers have planned to come up with a teaser before commencing the shooting of Villain. Currently, Prem is filming the promo video in Hyderabad. Sudeep is giving a miss to the shoot as he is busy with Bigg Boss 4 Kannada, which will come to an end on 29 January.

Villain has generated a lot of curiosity for many reasons. The major one being the union of Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar for the first time. Shivanna had done a cameo in Sudeep's Shanti Nivasa. But it is for the first time the two Sandalwood stars are sharing screen space.

Villain is also the comeback film of director Prem after six years. The director had made a promising debut with Kariya followed by hit film Excuse Me. Jogi became a landmark film in his career.

He turned actor with Preethi Yeke Bhoomi Melide, which was not a big hit like his previous two films. His Raaj – The Showman and Jogayya fell short of expectations.

Now, Prem has taken his own sweet time and is back with Villain, which was launched in 2015. The original title was Kali.