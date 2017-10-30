"Who is this chetta?," was the question Susheela asked Rameshan, looking at the picture of Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on the night after their wedding in the blockbuster Malayalam movie 1983. The audience started noticing actress Srindaa for portraying the character, who doesn't even know the God of cricket in the Nivin Pauly-starrer!

Since then, Srindaa became a girl next door, who made viewers laugh with her comic dialogues and interesting expressions. Now, through a recent photo shoot for a Malayalam entertainment and lifestyle magazine, the actress has finally broken her stereotyped image.

Srindaa claims that it feels like she has been uncaged and can breathe some fresh air. While sharing the photos captured by Shani Shaki for Grihalakshmi magazine, she wrote on Facebook:

"Having known Shani Shaki for more than half a decade, it was a longing to get clicked by this maverick. Finally we team up for Grihalakshmi Magazine and I just let loose... Felt like getting uncaged.. From an image that was long following me and it was a breath of fresh air..!!! Makeup n Hair Jijeesh Make Up Artist [sic]."

Srindaa's major makeover has impressed her fans and her photos have been going viral on social media since Sunday, October 29. Celebrities, including Rima Kallingal and Chemban Vinod Jose, have also praised the comedy actress for her unbelievable transformation.

