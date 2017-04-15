The poll process for the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election, which has been fraught with problems from the word get-go, will see its culmination on Saturday, April 15, with the counting taking place and the results being declared.

The total voter turnout, despite repolling in 38 booths on Thursday, is just above 7 percent. what remains to be seen is whether National conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah wins this election: It is more of a prestige issue for him. His opponent is Nazir Ahmad Khan of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). There are seven other candidates in the fray.

Bypolls in Srinagar were necessitated by the resignation of PDP MP Tariq Ahmad Karra, who stepped down in protest against the Central government and Parliament's "failure" to end violence in J&K, which had started after the death of terrorist Burhan Wani.

Here are the LIVE updates of the counting:

9:40 am IST: Farooq Abdullah now leads by around 2,000 votes.

Farooq Abdullah leads by 2000 votes in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency . — Only Kashmir (@onlykmr) April 15, 2017

9:20 am IST: Looks like Farooq Abdullah has taken a healthy lead of more than a thousand votes!

Farooq Abdullah(NC) leading by 1133 votes.

Nazir Ahmad Khan(PDP) trailing#srinagarbypoll #Srinagar — Shashank Pradhan (@PradhanShashank) April 15, 2017

9:10 am IST: No vote has been cast through postal ballots.

KashmirResults: Zero votes cast through postal ballot

Srinagar:None of nine candidates for Srinagar parliament got even a single vote. — Sameer Bin Salam (@SameerBinSalam1) April 15, 2017

9:05 am IST: Farooq Abdullah has a slim lead of 180 votes.

#FarooqAbdullah leading with 180 votes in #Srinagar LS seat election held on April 9 — Shujaat Bukhari (@bukharishujaat) April 15, 2017

8:45 am IST: And the first round of counting is complete.

8:35 am IST: It seems mediapersons have not been allowed to enter the counting venue — Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) — despite having the requisite permits.

Media disallowed to enter counting Center at Srinagar disputes valid EC passes.RO Srinagar refused to honour EC authorisation letters pic.twitter.com/dMvF5Tfk42 — Nazir Masoodi (@nazir_masoodi) April 15, 2017

8:20 am IST: The couting could face some snags, because many EVMs were stolen and some were damaged in the violence on the first day of polling on April 9, J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu had told IBTimes India.

8 am IST: Counting begins for the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election. The process should not take much time, because not too many votes need to be counted.