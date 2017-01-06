Shivaraj Kumar has teamed up with Manju Swaraj, who had earlier made movies like Shishira and Shravani Subramanya, for his latest Kannada movie, Srikanta. It is an action thriller which is being released on Friday, January 6. It is produced by Manu Gowda, the son of producer Chingari Mahadevi.

Chandini Sreedharan, who has acted in Tamil and Malayalam movies before, has made her Sandalwood debut with this film and has romanced Shivaraj Kumar in Srikanta. Achyuth Kumar, Bullet Prakash, Dattanna, Sparsha Rekha and others are in the cast.

The movie has B Sureshbabu's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music and a few songs, including 'Kannane Kannane' track have drawn the viewers' attention.

Srikanta has references to Lord Shiva. Shivaraj Kumar plays the role of a common man. The movie deals with real problems that ordinary citizens face and revolves around a man, who stands for the society when needed.

The movie has created a lot of buzz with its trailer - mainly because of the action sequence where Shivaraj Kumar performed some dangerous stunts without using the body double. Is it worth the hype? Read below the viewers' words:

NamCinema.com: #Srikanta First half report - Main plot yet to be revealed... Shivanna asusal has done wonderful job... Waiting for 2nd half now

Prαvín Yαdαv: Watched #Srikanta in Inox lido Second half steals the show especially last 20mins haunts a lot none can beat shivanna in emotional scenes